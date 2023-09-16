The first meeting of the new school year for the Facilities Advisory Committee of Tehachapi Unified School District will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St.
The FAC was established last year following concerns expressed by Corey Costelloe, president of the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club, and others, that school facilities need greater attention.
Trustee Tyler Napier continued to push for the committee to be established and noted that his concern was not just for athletic facilities.
Napier and Trustee Tracy Kelly represent the school board on the committee. Other members are Costelloe, Guy Dees, Deborah Haeberle, Pam Mangelsdorf, Curtis Nelson, Bonny Porter, Brian Reel, Raymond Schmidt, Jonah Shugart, Ami Shugart, Jeff Stock, Corey Torres and David Watkins.
Costelloe is chair, Mangelsdorf is vice chair and Ami Shugart is secretary.
Hojat Entezari, chief administrator, business services, Kirk Gilbert, director of maintenance and operations, and Kelly Patterson, project manager, are school district staffers who provide support for the committee.
Meetings of the committee are open to the public.
