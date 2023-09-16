School district office photo.jpg

District Office for Tehachapi Unified School District, 300 S. Robinson St.

 File photo

The first meeting of the new school year for the Facilities Advisory Committee of Tehachapi Unified School District will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St.

The FAC was established last year following concerns expressed by Corey Costelloe, president of the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club, and others, that school facilities need greater attention.