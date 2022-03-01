Tehachapi schools reopened Tuesday morning after two tumultuous weeks of closures and other disruptions and with the news that the state’s school masking mandate related to COVID-19 will officially end just before midnight on March 11.
On Monday, some celebrated that news, while others remain concerned that people who are immunocompromised may face higher risk in classrooms and public areas now that California will leave rules regarding masking to local authorities and personal choice.
As students were settling into classrooms on Tuesday morning, about a dozen parents and other community members showed up at Kohnen’s Country Bakery in downtown Tehachapi to talk with Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson. A couple of staff and two members of the board of Tehachapi Unified School District — Rick Scott and Jackie Wood — also attended the regularly scheduled “Sippin’ with the Supe” event.
Late Monday afternoon Larson-Everson let parents know the district will still enforce state requirements related to COVID-19, but will not follow an earlier announced protocol of removing students from class and contacting parents if they refuse to wear masks. She acknowledged Tuesday morning that the district just doesn’t have the resources to continue the stance it took on Feb. 15, when about 80 students at Tehachapi High School refused to wear masks — and parents refused to pick them up from school.
The events of Feb. 15 included students who were not wearing masks being isolated in a classroom and sending photos, videos and text messages to parents who shared them on social media. The protest continued on Feb. 16 and 17, but there was no school on Friday, Feb. 18 and the following Monday, the Presidents Day holiday.
Parents vowed to continue the protest following the holiday but were stymied by a snowstorm. Larson-Everson canceled school on Feb. 22 because a storm was expected to arrive during school hours. School was canceled the next two days because of snow and ice. And on Thursday evening, Feb. 24, the superintendent cited health and safety reasons for closing schools on Friday, Feb. 25 and the following Monday.
Monday was the day California’s governor was expected to update the state on the future of masking in schools — and the announcement was made, as promised.
Larson-Everson told those present at the Tuesday morning event that she was concerned continuing protesting could get out of hand and put students and staff at risk.
Many attendees expressed appreciation for the difficult situation the school superintendent was in — although not all were pleased by school being closed or for what is perceived by many to be a relaxation of the masking rules between now and March 11, when the state officially ends the mandate.
One parent expressed anger toward the protesting parents and loss of school time during the closure.
“You guys won,” she said (to those who supported the protest). “My child had no problem with masking. The actions of a few parents using their children impacted 3,800 families.”
And a man wearing a mask held a sign up for the group. It read: “I am immuno-compromised. People are still at risk… Wearing a mask shows you care about others’ health and safety.”
Instead of mandating, the state will “strongly recommend” masking in schools, leaving it to local officials to require masks if conditions warrant.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also relaxed its school masks rules last week, although the CDC still recommends that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, including in K-12 schools, when community transmission is rated high. As of Feb. 28, the CDC still rated community transmission in Kern County as “high.”
The governor also ended the indoor mask mandate for unvaccinated adults, beginning March 1. Except for “high transmission settings” like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities, masks won’t be required.
What’s next?
Teachers and other staff must continue to wear masks at school, Larson-Everson said, unless they have a mask exemption. That’s because Cal-OSHA, the state body that makes health and safety rules for workplaces, still has rules in place for masking and testing.
And Val Bowman, president of the Tehachapi Association of Teachers, said Monday afternoon that the organization was still considering its position.
Bowman said one of the reasons the governor didn’t issue an immediate end to the mask mandate is because time is needed for employee associations to consider the impact.
Not following the state mandate could have serious consequences for teachers, she noted.
“The Tehachapi Association of Teachers always strives to create the best working conditions for members and all those supported by the contract,” she said in a statement issued late Sunday afternoon — after the superintendent canceled school and before the governor announced his decision concerning masking.
“As a result, student benefits include working with highly qualified professionals in the most conducive environment for learning,” she continued. “Right now those who provide students with various forms of education are being placed in a no-win situation. Some parents are angry because the governor did not change the mask mandate for schools on Feb. 18 and are encouraging their students to protest which has resulted in some inappropriate incidents. District employees are required, by law, to follow directives given by their supervisors or it could be considered insubordination and persistent violations of school laws/ regulations can be grounds for dismissal or suspension including revocation of credentials.”
Bowman said the superintendent’s announcement Monday afternoon concerning how the district will handle students who refuse to be masked had not been negotiated with TAT — and the association was still considering the impact.
School board
A marathon 5.5-hour school board meeting Feb. 22 brought comments from about 36 members of the public — mostly parents asking the board to end mandatory mask requirements in Tehachapi Unified School District schools.
Trustee Tyler Napier tried to get the board to schedule a special meeting for March 1 to consider whatever direction comes from the state on Feb. 28, but board President Nancy Weinstein disagreed.
The board’s next regular meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. The agenda will be posted online at agendaonline.net/public/tehachapi/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.