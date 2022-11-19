Apparently in response to a concern raised by a parent during the Oct. 11 school board meeting, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson is considering an addition to the district’s administrative regulations concerning use of motion pictures in school classes.

The parent in October asked the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District to consider making policy that would require all explicit material, or films rated R or above, to be formally approved by a principal or higher-level school administrator before being shown to students — and that permission slips be sent to parents a minimum of 10 days in advance with permission secured no later than five days prior to students being asked to watch such films.