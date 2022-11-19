Apparently in response to a concern raised by a parent during the Oct. 11 school board meeting, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson is considering an addition to the district’s administrative regulations concerning use of motion pictures in school classes.
The parent in October asked the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District to consider making policy that would require all explicit material, or films rated R or above, to be formally approved by a principal or higher-level school administrator before being shown to students — and that permission slips be sent to parents a minimum of 10 days in advance with permission secured no later than five days prior to students being asked to watch such films.
At the Nov. 8 school board meeting, Larson-Everson noted that a draft addition to district regulations on use of copyrighted materials was available for review in the district office.
The draft notes that no parent permission is required for G-rated films. For PG-rated films, a signed permission form is required for students under age 13. For PG-13 films, a permission form is required for students under age 14. And for R-Rated films, a signed form is required for all students.
In all cases, the type of form required is one called “an affirmative granting of permission,” meaning that parents must specifically allow their child to watch the film. Parents and guardians are to be provided the permission slip no less than 10 days prior to showing of the film.
The draft regulation also establishes internal review.
For films other than G-rated, at all schools the principal will ask a committee to review the use of a film prior to granting permission for a teacher to show a film. PG-13 films will not be allowed at the elementary school level. No use of R-rated films is allowed in middle or elementary schools. Film clips, rather than the entire film, are preferred for R-rated films. NC-17 films may not be shown to students under any circumstances, according to the draft regulation.
