An amendment to the contract for the school superintendent was approved by the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District at its meeting May 9.
According to board President Paul Kaminski, the amendment to the contract calls for an 8 percent increase in base annual salary — to $186,649 per year. It is retroactive to Nov. 1, 2022.
Kaminski said the increase reflects “a commensurate percentage increase in compensation earnable as compared to the percentage increase granted to the certificated bargaining unit, which comprises a majority of the CalSTRS members in the district, effective July 1, 2022.”
The superintendent was hired by the board in April 2019 to begin a two-year term beginning July 1 of that year. In September 2021, the board extended her contract to June 30, 2025. It has not been extended since.
At the time of the contract extension, Jeff Kermode — who was board president — said the superintendent’s salary would be the same as she was currently paid and the same as she was paid when she started with the district — $155,000 per year, payable in 12 monthly installments.
On Dec. 14, 2021, the board voted 7-0 to increase the superintendent’s annual salary to $172,825, which was determined to be in line with pay increases given to other district staff that school year and also with the pay of school superintendents at similar districts within Kern County.
