Briefs - Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson RUSD.jpeg

Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson

 Courtesy of TUSD

An amendment to the contract for the school superintendent was approved by the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District at its meeting May 9.

According to board President Paul Kaminski, the amendment to the contract calls for an 8 percent increase in base annual salary — to $186,649 per year. It is retroactive to Nov. 1, 2022.