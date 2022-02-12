Scott Glaser, president and CEO of Aerospace Operations, LLC, the newest flight test firm at the Mojave Air & Spaceport, will be the speaker at Plane Crazy Saturday on Feb. 19.
Plane Crazy Saturday is a monthly event sponsored by the Mojave Transportation Museum. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes free admission to historic displays at MASP.
Glaser’s talk will begin at 11 a.m. in the MASP board room. Seating is limited and reservations are required. A $2 donation is requested for the presentation.
With more than 3,800 hours flying more than 70 types of airplanes, event promoters note that Glaser’s experience is unique and exceptional, especially for a civilian-trained pilot. The missions he has completed are as diverse as his aircraft type list. He has flown chase for all of Virgin Orbit’s Launcher One orbital launches to date, including one garnering the cover of Aviation Week magazine. He has also flown for several Department of Defense test missions, commercial flight test operations and innumerable advanced pilot training flights.
His education includes bachelor of science and master of science degrees in aerospace engineering from Penn State and a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Drexel University.
Request reservations by calling 661-342-0604 or send email to: info@mojavemuseum.org.
On the day of the event the Voyager Restaurant opens at 8 a.m. Parking is available in the Transient Aircraft Parking Area.
