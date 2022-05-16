Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner recently announced allocation of nearly $8.7 million for park improvements and maintenance throughout his district, which stretches from Boron on the edge of Eastern Kern to Taft and Frazier Park near the county’s western boundary.
At a meeting of the East Kern Economic Alliance held in Tehachapi on May 11, Scrivner described planned improvements at eight county parks. He made a similar presentation at the May 4 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
Funding for the improvements at the eight county parks come from several different sources, Scrivner noted, including the Clean California Grant administered by the Department of Transportation, federal American Recovery Plan Act funding, RENEWBIZ and the county general fund.
Projects include more than $3 million in renovation of Mojave East Park, additional field improvements and basketball upgrades at Mojave East and Mojave West parks and pool facility upgrades at Jim Williford Pool in Rosamond. Other improvements and upgrades will be made at parks and playgrounds in Boron, Frazier Park and Taft.
“I am very pleased to be able to make such a significant investment in my district’s parks, which I believe are critical to quality of life, as well as economic development,” Scrivner said. “Community amenities, like parks, are important considerations for families and businesses when looking to locate in Kern County.”
