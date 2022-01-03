The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner to serve as this year’s chair of the board Monday.
Scrivner was first elected to represent District 2 in 2010, serving the communities of Tehachapi, Bakersfield, Boron, Caliente, California City, Maricopa, Mojave, North Edwards, Rosamond and Taft.
Scrivner plans to lead Kern County forward as an organization grounded in ideas, energy, and innovation, according to a statement issued Monday.
“We will continue to promote and support our position as a national energy and agricultural leader and strengthen our position as a national leader in oil and gas production through responsible, streamlined permitting, long-term planning and industry evolution,” Scrivner said. “We will also support and advocate for the development of state policies on innovative water reuse, banking, surface storage, water capture, and conjunctive use that supports our position as the one of the nation’s top agricultural leaders.”
