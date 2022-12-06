Christina Scrivner, a member of the Tehachapi City Council since March 2, 2020, announced at the Dec. 5 meeting of the city’s governing body that she will be leaving her position.
Scrivner was elected to a seat on the Kern Community College District board and will officially resign as soon as she is sworn in as a member of that board, which is expected to be on Dec. 13.
Mayor Phil Smith presented her with a certificate of recognition for her service on the council at Monday night’s meeting. Smith congratulated Scrivner on her new endeavor and thanked her for her service on the council.
City Manager Greg Garrett noted that Scrivner will remain a member of the council until she takes her seat on the college district board. He said the council will have 60 days beyond that date to take action either to call for an election to fill the vacancy or make an appointment.
Staff recommendation, likely at the council’s Dec. 19 meeting, will be to advertise for applicants to the position and make an appointment, Garrett said. As Scrivner’s seat represents the City Council’s District 2, applicants must live in that district. A map showing council districts is online at bit.ly/3FwYvnY.
Scrivner was appointed to the council on March 2, 2020, to fulfill a term left vacant by the resignation of Ken Hetge two months earlier. She ran unopposed and was elected to a four-year term on the council later that year.
On Monday night Scrivner said she believes she will continue to serve Tehachapi as a member of the college district board.
The college district serves an area of approximately 24,800 square miles in parts of Kern, Tulare, Inyo, Mono and San Bernardino counties with three colleges. These are Bakersfield College, Cerro Coso Community College (headquartered in Ridgecrest with a campus in Tehachapi) and Porterville College.
Scrivner was elected to the Area 2 seat on the board. This board district covers the largest geographic area and includes Tehachapi as well as the communities of Big Pine, Bishop, Boron, California City, Inyokern, Lake Isabella and other Kern River Valley communities, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Ridgecrest and Rosamond. There are seven members of the board.
Scrivner is believed to be the first person from Tehachapi ever elected to the board. The incumbent, Jack Connell, did not seek reelection. Scrivner captured 53.86 percent of the vote in the latest unofficial results compiled from all four counties involved in the election — Kern, Inyo, Mono and San Bernardino. She outpaced her opponent, Jennifer Slayton of Ridgecrest, in Kern County — although Slayton had more votes in the other three counties.
Scrivner, who is married to Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, grew up in Ridgecrest but has lived in Tehachapi since 2011 and been active in many community organizations and endeavors. She and her husband have four children.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
