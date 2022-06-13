Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner continues to lead the vote count in results released by the Kern County Elections Division as of Monday morning, signaling a fourth four-year term.
Scrivner, who currently represents Tehachapi and several east and south Kern cities, had 72.12 percent of the vote, far ahead of Kelly Carden Jr. with 22.79 percent of the vote and Pete Graff with 5.09 percent of the vote.
Ballots continue to be counted, with county elections officials required to report final figures to the California Secretary of State by July 8. The secretary of state has until July 15 to certify the election.
Other results of note to Tehachapi include:
• As predicted in the open 3rd District, where three candidates were competing to replace retiring Supervisor Mike Maggard, votes were closer than that in the 2nd District.
As of Monday, Jeff Flores, Maggard’s chief of staff, was finishing first, with 40.01 percent of the vote, retired CHP Assistant Chief Brian Smith was finishing second, with 33.59 percent, and nonprofit director Louis Gill was finishing third, with 26.4. With no candidate receiving more than 50 percent of the vote, Flores and Smith appear to be headed to a runoff in November.
• Incumbents in the four remaining countywide races — district attorney Cynthia Zimmer, sheriff-coroner-public-administrator Donny Youngblood, treasurer-tax collector Jordan Kaufman and superintendent of schools Mary Barlow — ran unopposed and will return for additional four-year terms.
• 20th Congressional District: There is little doubt that incumbent Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, will be reelected in November. If Republicans gain control of the House in the midterm elections, McCarthy aspires to the powerful speaker’s job. McCarthy, who so far has received 58.7 percent of the primary vote, faced two Republican candidates — James Davis, who called himself “Deviant for Congress,” and James Macauley, a retired Sacramento accountant. Davis received 4.9 percent of the vote and Macauley 4 percent.
Democrat Marisa Wood, an English teacher with no elective experience, received 25.1 percent of the vote. Democrat Ben Dewell received 7.3 percent. The top two finishers go to the November election.
• 22nd Congressional District: Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield so far has received 43.6 percent of the primary vote. Republican Rep. David Valadao, who is running for reelection in the newly created 22nd District, was coming in at 26.1 percent. The remainder was shared among Republicans Chris Mathys of Fresno, 22.2 percent, and Adam Medeiros of Hanford, 8.1 percent. The top two finishers face off in November.
• 16th State Senate District: Porterville Republican farmer David Shepard was coming in first, with 45.4 percent of the vote, followed by second-place finisher Democratic state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, with 29.9 percent. Democratic votes were siphoned off by former Democratic Assemblywoman Nicole Parra, Bakersfield, 12.2 percent, and Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio, 4.5 percent. Republican Gregory Tatum of Bakersfield received 8 percent. The top two finishers face off in November.
• In the 12th Senate District, Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove of Bakersfield received 65.8 percent of the vote to Visalia Democrat Susanne Gundy’s 34.2 percent. Both go on to the November election.
• In the 35th Assembly District, Democratic Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez received 57.2 percent of the primary vote and Democratic physician Jasmeet Bains of Bakersfield received 42.8 percent. Both go on to the November election.
• Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong ran unopposed in the 32nd Assembly District primary. With redistricting, political boundary lines were moved and Fong’s district number changed from 34th to 32nd.
