Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, left, with President Jeanette Pauer at the Feb. 21 luncheon meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Finding ways to further diversify Kern County’s economy and stave off efforts by the state of California to shut down the oil industry are critically important, Supervisor Zack Scrivner told members of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 21.

The representative of the county’s Second Supervisorial District, which includes Tehachapi, addressed a crowd of nearly 100 people and commented on the turnout being much greater than many communities he visits.