The most modern self-storage facility in Tehachapi is taking shape and is expected to be ready to open sometime next spring.
When complete, Mountain Top Storage, at 795 W. Tehachapi Blvd., will include climate-controlled units and state-of-the-art security. It’s located just west of the building housing Have-a-Heart Humane Society and next door to another self-storage facility.
Lyndee Richmond said the project was inspired by a conversation her late husband, Scott Richmond, had with the owner of the neighboring storage business sometime after they bought the two parcels from Gerald and Nancy Vukich in 2004 and 2006.
“He thought storage units would be a great use for the property,” she recalls, “and we added it to the bucket list.”
The plans were disrupted, though, when Scott Richmond died unexpectedly in February 2010, just before the couple’s 35th wedding anniversary.
Grief-stricken, Lyndee Richmond eventually moved to Kauai, where she spent five years. In 2019 she moved back to Tehachapi to be closer to her four children and other extended family. And she started thinking about her husband’s idea for the property on West Tehachapi Boulevard.
“I wrote the first check in April 2019,” she said. “I had no idea it was going to take four years. But it came to fruition.”
Richmond said she researched the industry and depended heavily on the expertise of others.
“Everybody’s been super helpful,” she said.
The architectural design and site plan were approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission in August 2020. According to city documents, the project includes 63,445 square feet of rentable storage space in addition to a manager's office.
Climate-controlled self-storage will be a feature new to Tehachapi, and Richmond thinks it will be popular for people looking for options for wine or art storage.
“I've even talked to girls that have shoe collections they want storage for,” she said. “I’ve had several friends say they had to go all the way to Bakersfield to get a climate-controlled unit for their art.”
According to documents reviewed by the Planning Commission, the storage facility will feature a high-tech 24-hour security system including keypad entry security gates, individually monitored and alarmed storage units, video surveillance monitoring, zoned infra-red perimeter motion detection, burglar alarms, an automatic fire sprinkler and alarm system and an intercom system.
An on-site manager will be able to quickly monitor these security systems on a control panel during hours of operation. Should there be a violation of any of the security systems when the management office is closed, an independent security firm will respond, minimizing the impact on police and fire services.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
