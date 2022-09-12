The regular monthly meeting of the Tehachapi Planning Commission set for Sept. 12 was canceled.
According to a notice from the city, the Sept. 12 meeting was canceled due to lack of agenda items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The regular monthly meeting of the Tehachapi Planning Commission set for Sept. 12 was canceled.
According to a notice from the city, the Sept. 12 meeting was canceled due to lack of agenda items.
The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.