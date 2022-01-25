Data from available sources showed a sharp spike in COVID-19 case numbers in Tehachapi over the past week. According to information released by Kern County Public Health, cases in the first four weeks of the year are already at nearly 45 percent of the total cases during 2021 and 61 percent of the total cases during 2020.
At Tehachapi Unified School District, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said Tuesday morning that the district is too busy coping with COVID-19 to provide updates on student and staff testing data or attendance. The district’s last report to the school board on Jan. 11 showed a high level of related staff and student absenteeism.
Local hospitalizations, however, are down from the prior week. And although prior hospitalization reports showed most COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated, the latest report showed an equal amount vaccinated, unvaccinated and with unknown vaccination status.
In an update on Jan. 25, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley showed 13 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, down from 16 at the same time last week.
Of those, three patients were in the intensive care unit (down from four last week) The hospital has 24 beds, of which four are ICU.
The health department reported 918 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 — bringing the total for the year to 1,563 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 7,663.
Data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation showed continuing increases in active cases among both staff and people incarcerated at the California Correctional Institution — with the greatest increase among the incarcerated population. Staff cases reported on Jan. 24 were 161 — up by four from Jan. 14. Inmate cases were at 120 on Jan. 25 — up from 87 the week before.
On Jan. 19, CDCR spokesperson Terri Hardy said the prison system has administered 47,000 tests during the prior two weeks and that to date 81 percent of the incarcerated population and 71 percent of staff are fully vaccinated.
“While the numbers have increased, this has not been unique to just CDCR,” she said in an email. “Many of those testing positive remain asymptomatic and we also know many are breakthrough cases.”
Latest information
• Kern County’s level of transmission, per Centers for Disease Control this week: High.
• Kern County reported a total of 1,977 COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 25. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code.
• California Department of Public Health on Jan. 21 published updated information about COVID-19 treatment, advising individuals to talk with healthcare providers about options as soon as possible after a positive test result or exposure. More information online at https://bit.ly/35oswqw.
Recommendations
The health department continues to encourage the community to utilize as many layers of protection as possible to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Recommended layers of protection include:
• Getting vaccinated against COVID-19
• Getting your COVID-19 booster as soon as eligible
• Wearing a mask while in indoor public settings
• Staying home when sick
• Washing your hands often
• Get tested before gathering or traveling
• Gather outside or increase ventilation when indoors
• Eating a well-balanced diet
• Regularly exercising
Vaccinations
According to the county’s public health website, vaccinations are available in Tehachapi at Rite Aid, OmniHealth, Centric Health, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Kaiser-Permanente. Online registration and the latest information about vaccination eligibility is offered at https://myturn.ca.gov/
Free testing
In order to reduce traffic at the hospital, AVTH provides free testing on Saturdays and Tuesdays at the gymnasium, 125 S. Snyder Ave., Tehachapi. (Note: This location is served by OPTUMServe and setting up an account at lhi.care/covidtesting prior to getting tested can save time.) Saturday hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday hours have been extended to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tehachapi Unified School District students and families can get free testing from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi.
• Free at-home antigen tests delivered by the United States Postal Service (a limit of one order of four individual tests per household) can be ordered online at https://www.covidtests.gov.
Symptoms
According to the CDC, COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have had a wide range of symptoms reported – from mild symptoms to severe illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea/
People with emergency warning signs for COVID-19, according to the CDC, are advised to seek emergency medical care immediately. These signs include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.