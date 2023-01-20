The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting individuals in the county.
According to a notice, residents are reporting that they are receiving phone calls about a gun buyback program. And some residents are continuing to report receiving phone calls about warrants for their arrest.
The KCSO does not ask for money, banking or payment information over the phone or accept payment for fees, tickets, or fines, the department said.
Individuals who receive a phone call that they suspect may be a scam should ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number and a reference number for the matter they are calling about, the department advises. This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request.
Anyone receiving a suspicious telephone call that may be a scam is urged to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110, or other local law enforcement agency to report the incident.
