The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Friday issued a warning to the public about a phone scam targeting individuals in the county.
“At this time, residents are reporting that they are receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be Sgt. Newell and is either asking for payment for missing jury duty or for information regarding a case. The caller is asking for electronic payment,” the KCSO said in a news release.
“This is a scam. Kern County Sheriff’s Office will not ask for payment,” the news release stated.
The department also noted it still gets reports of residents receiving phone calls about warrants for their arrest.
The KCSO does not ask for money, banking or payment information over the phone or accept payment for fees, tickets, or fines.
“When you take a phone call you suspect to be a scam, you can ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number, and a reference number for the matter they are calling about. This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request,” the news release noted.
Anyone receiving suspicious telephone calls believed to be a scam is urged to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or your local law enforcement agency to report the incident.
