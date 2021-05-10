The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Community-wide Advisory Council is urging the public to share their thoughts about the law enforcement agency in a series of upcoming meetings scheduled to take place throughout the remainder of the year.
The council is composed of a diverse group of Kern County residents who are working with the California Department of Justice to ensure the Sheriff’s Office addresses community issues identified in a recent settlement.
“As parents, neighbors, and community leaders, we are devastated by the loss of life throughout our Nation with a focus on Kern County,” the council said in a news release.
The CAC’s mission is to promote accountability and transparency in policing to ensure the dignity and respect of all residents, according to the release.
The meetings have been scheduled for the following dates: May 17, June 21. July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20.
Send an email to kernsheriffcac@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link or location of the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.