The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District will conduct a tour of its pumping plants and water importation facilities on April 20.

The district imports State Water Project water, originating in Lake Oroville 400 miles away, from the aqueduct at the base of the Grapevine. It travels up the mountain to the Tehachapi area. The lift is more than 3,400 vertical feet, according to General Manager Tom Neisler.