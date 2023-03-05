Donors of blood, platelets and plasma are needed by Houchin Community Blood Bank and three sponsors are teaming up for the next Tehachapi Blood Drive on March 22.

Coordinator Key Budge said donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that day at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., Tehachapi.

Tags

Recommended for you