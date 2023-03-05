Donors of blood, platelets and plasma are needed by Houchin Community Blood Bank and three sponsors are teaming up for the next Tehachapi Blood Drive on March 22.
Coordinator Key Budge said donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that day at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., Tehachapi.
The church, the city of Tehachapi and Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District are sponsoring the event.
Budge said that donations of platelets and plasma take a little longer but are needed to help burn victims and cancer patients.
“The collaboration between our organizations has helped the blood drives grow every two months,” Budge said. “We plan these blood drives two months apart, so the donors are eligible for the next scheduled drive.”
Houchin will be on hand with two buses and extra staff, he said. The church will be open so donors can stay warm. And platelet and plasma donations will be collected in the comfort of a classroom inside the church.
Reserve a time to donate by signing up on the HCBB website at bit.ly/3IAk6fI.
