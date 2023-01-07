Briefs - blood drive graphic.jpg

Tehachapi’s next blood and platelet drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St.

 Courtesy Houchin Community Blood Bank

Tehachapi’s next blood and platelet drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St.

Reserve a time to donate by signing up on the HCBB website at bit.ly/3i5rztR.