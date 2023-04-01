Fishing SMIRNOFF (8).JPG

Spring rains produced a carpet of yellow for derby fishermen in 2019.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

Online and in-person registration is open for the Brite Lake fishing derby set for May 20. The derby is sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.

Entry fee is $25 for adults and $20 for children with a $5 sibling discount. Prices will increase for registration on the day of the event. A valid California fishing license is required for everyone 16 years of age and older.

