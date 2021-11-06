Houchin Community Blood Bank will return to Tehachapi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 for a blood drive at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District’s West Park, 490 W. D St.
Use this link to reserve a time to donate: https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/6398. Walk-ins are welcome.
To help save time, fill out the donor questionnaire before arriving (it must be done the same day of the donation) and print it or screenshot the barcode for staff to scan. Go here: https://qp515.aboquickpass.com/welcome?cust=HCBB
One unit of blood can help save up to three lives.
The blood drive is a collaboration among Houchin Community Blood Bank, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and the city of Tehachapi.
