The next Tehachapi Blood Drive with Houchin Community Blood Bank will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at a new location, Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., according to Key Budge, coordinator.

He noted that donors will receive two free Kern County Fair tickets, while supplies last. (The fair opens Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 2).

Recommended for you