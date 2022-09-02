The next Tehachapi Blood Drive with Houchin Community Blood Bank will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at a new location, Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., according to Key Budge, coordinator.
He noted that donors will receive two free Kern County Fair tickets, while supplies last. (The fair opens Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 2).
“The need for blood, platelet and plasma donations in Kern County continues to be an ongoing urgent need,” Budge said. “We partner with HCBB every other month to help fill that community need. We would like to invite the community to come out and help your neighbors as all blood donations stay here in Kern County.”
The blood drives have been relocated to Tehachapi Vineyard Church located at 502 E. Pinon St (near Curry Street) due to programs and planned maintenance at the former location, Budge said.
“Tehachapi Vineyard Church has been a great community partner in the city of Tehachapi, and it was no surprise that Pastor Mike Safford immediately said ‘yes, how can we help,’” Budge said.
Sign up for the blood drive online at bit.ly/3KlKdrj. Walk-ins will be welcome, but priority goes to those with appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.