“This is where the magic happens,” Emjee “Diesel” Bekker said as he demonstrated the application of hydrographics — a decorative material that can be applied to many surfaces — at his shop in the city of Tehachapi.
And there’s a lot of magic happening at Hydrochrome, the business Bekker started about seven years ago. You might be surprised to learn of the range of products and services he and his team of four provide from the company’s shop at 325 Industrial Parkway.
Hydrochrome was selected as Small Business of the Year as part of the annual awards program sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News. The company will receive its award at the chamber’s awards and installation dinner on May 21.
What is Hydrochrome?
Think paint and body shop morphed into an industrial design studio and you might be describing Hydrochrome.
It’s true that the company specializes in high-end custom finishes. It’s also true that Hydrochrome — which Bekker started in his garage — is constantly evolving. Services also include fabrication and the owner’s artistic talent is evident.
Using Spectra Chrome, a spray-on chrome process, the Hydrochrome shop can add a durable shiny finish in many colors to just about anything. Projects range from art pieces to interior design, car parts and automotive customization and restoration.
Projects have included gold-chromed skates for blader Damon Franklin, gold-chromed trim for Gotham Garage and a shiny dome used as a stage prop for the Grammy Awards.
Perhaps you'd like to have a teddy bear chromed — or a shiny coating on balloon creations — or guitar bodies, even bathtubs! From functional to whimsical — if you can imagine it, Hydrochrome can help you bring your dream to life.
“We make special things for people,” Bekker said.
Multiple pieces of a project in the shop recently were awaiting a chrome finish and will then be shipped to a client for use at a high-end salon in New York City. A range of projects is on display at the entrance to the shop including car parts covered with brightly colored graphics.
Custom fabrication — including parts for wind turbines — is also part of the mix and Bekker said a 17-foot-tall CNC (computer numerical control) mill will soon be installed in the shop’s fabrication area, enabling even more creativity.
Community service
Some of Hydrochrome’s efforts have gone to community service.
Notable examples include:
• One-of-a-kind chromed tumbleweed art donated to an auction to support the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic & Adult Behavioral Health.
• A custom helmet created for a young girl who races little cars.
• Cars for kids to use in the Stallion Springs box car race.
• A custom paint job for the airplane constructed by high school students in the Tehachapi Build-A-Plane project sponsored by the Tehachapi Society of Pilots.
“It’s good to give back,” he said of these efforts. “It’s all about community.”
Background
Bekker moved with his family to Lancaster when he was 14 years old, then on to Tehachapi where he graduated from eighth grade and finished high school.
He had to learn English first, then began learning every skill he could. He took up welding, tile work, roofing and framing before he got into the paint industry and started learning bodywork.
“Then I got really intrigued with it, went to college for it and got into fiberglass. I kept working on my skills and one day I just said, you know, I’m done working for somebody else,” he said.
Before he started Hydrochrome, he also worked around the world for about eight years, operating large cranes. He said he was glad to return home to work, which lets him use his artistic skills.
He and his wife, Sarah, have a 5-year-old daughter, Emma.
“She’s amazing,” he said.
More information
Find out more about Hydrochrome at Hydrochrome.com or call 661-809-4277.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
