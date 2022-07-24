A small fire — but with lots of smoke — broke out across the tracks from the Fairfield Inn Saturday afternoon in Tehachapi. The fire, in a field behind the old Henry’s Hardware Store in a pile of dried pine logs, produced a plume of smoke that blew east into the business district.
Firefighters quickly contained the fire but found difficulty in reaching the flames as the stacked logs made it challenging to reach the flames, which stubbornly continued to burn underneath.
