Snow days - THS 03-03-2023.jpg

Piles of snow were still around Tehachapi High School and other local campuses on Friday, March 3. Schools were closed on March 1 and 2 due to heavy snow and ice.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Tehachapi Unified School District planned for possible interruptions in the school schedule due to snow or public safety power outages this school year, allowing eight potential make-up days in the calendar approved by the Board of Trustees.

But snow and ice remaining on campuses March 2 from the worst of recent storms kept schools closed even though the last of the make-up days planned in the school calendar was used up on March 1.