A notice posted on the Tehachapi Unified School District website early Tuesday morning canceled school for the day. The news also moved forward to the next school day another protest planned by parents who continue to support their children not wearing masks at school.
“Due to impending significant weather anticipated to arrive in Tehachapi during school hours, there will be no school today and TUSD will implement a Snow Day,” the notice on the district website stated. “We apologize for the inconvenience and early morning message.”
It appeared, however, that Tuesday evening’s meeting of the district’s board would go on as scheduled, via Zoom. And parents planned to call upon the school board to allow masking choice.
Meanwhile, school Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson published a letter to parents dated Feb. 21, stating that the district is required to implement California Department of Public Health mandates and to comply with other requirements of that agency to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“TUSD did not create the mask or other mandates, and does not have flexibility when it comes to implementation of these legal requirements,” the superintendent wrote. “Failure of the District to implement required mitigation strategies and would expose the District to liability and leave the District without insurance coverage.
“The health and welfare of our students is always a priority,” she continued.
About 80 students at Tehachapi High School and an unknown number of lower grade students refused to wear masks at school on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Parents of most of them — some stating they aren’t against masks but want freedom of choice — refused to pick their children up from school and instead took to social media to share photos and videos of students in a classroom without masks.
Although exact numbers were not available, the protest appeared to grow on Wednesday and Thursday, with larger numbers of parents rallying outside Tehachapi High School. Motorists honked horns in support, as well, and the group 5150 Dieselz drove through the parking lot in front of the school with flags to support the protesting students.
Over the long weekend — a planned Friday off in addition to the Monday Presidents’ Day holiday — parents got together to organize and continued posting on social media with many sharing support for the students and ideas for how they believe they can challenge the district on legal grounds.
Some parents expressed disappointment that the school board meeting will not be in person but in an email shared on Facebook, board President Nancy Weinstein told one parent that the electronic format will better allow trustees to listen to the parents’ concerns.
The school board previously has taken a stand against mandatory masking and mandatory vaccination, sending letters to state officials, but has shown no inclination to refuse to follow CDPH guidelines.
At the “Sippin’ with the Supe” event sponsored by the district on Feb. 1, Trustee Tyler Napier spoke with parents who were present and complaining to Larson-Everson about masking requirements to complain to the board, not the superintendent.
Napier, however, was not wearing a mask at the event held at Kohnen’s Country Bakery during the time that governor’s statewide indoor masking mandate was still in force — although district employees present were wearing masks.
School closure ‘last resort’
In her letter to parents, Larson-Everson outlined how the district will continue to implement the mask mandate, including what seemed to be a warning.
“District administration may be required to close school to maintain adequate supervision and safety for students and staff,” the superintendent said in the letter. “Administration will provide updates on any school closure, as appropriate. School closure will remain a last resort as our primary goal is to preserve students’ in-person education within a campus environment which is safe for students and staff.”
She noted that as a result of the pandemic, TUSD students have already missed many months of school.
“Our students lost not only learning opportunities, time and experiences with teachers, staff and classmates, but also the changes to participate in traditional school extracurricular activities. “Please help us communicate our expectations to students to follow current mask mandates so that we can continue to focus on education for all TUSD students and prevent any further learning loss,” she wrote.
She advised parents to contact the governor, CDPH or the Kern County Public Health Department for any questions regarding the mask mandate.
“The District did not develop the mask mandate, but instead, is only responsible for its implementation,” she said, noting that she hopes conditions related to the pandemic will continue to improve and that state officials will adjust COVID requirements for schools accordingly.
School board meeting
Although parents and others will have an opportunity to share comments at the school board meeting, subject to time limits, with the board, the board cannot take any action related to the matter because there is no agenda item for that purpose.
The school board meeting will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 via Zoom. Access via this link: agendaonline.net/public/tehachapi/.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.