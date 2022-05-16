Winners of three important annual awards will be honored at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce’s Installation and Recognition Gala on May 21 in Stallion Springs.
Chamber President Jeanette Pauer said the event is sold-out.
The awards are jointly sponsored by the chamber and Tehachapi News.
Winner of Citizen of the Year Award is Lewis Brown, a volunteer at the Tehachapi Senior Center. Hydrochrome is the Small Business of the Year and WM is the Large Business of the Year.
The 2022 Board of Directors for the chamber includes Chairperson Susan Abrego, Past Chairperson Stephanie Garcia, Treasurer Carolyn Wiles, and directors Lydia Chaney, Jessica Davidson, Kenny Harrison and Jim Miller.
