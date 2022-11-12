Counting ballots from the Nov. 8 election is ongoing, the Kern County Elections Office reports, with more than 72,000 ballots still not tallied.
The office released another unofficial report at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and will post the next report on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Results released Nov. 11 showed changes in the leaders for some local board seats compared to the Nov. 9 results and changes in the margins for local measures.
Bear Valley Measures V and W
Although some Bear Valley residents expressed concern that two ballot measures for their community services district were reported as failing before all votes have been counted, in the latest release of results of the Nov. 8 election, they are still failing — although not by as wide a margin.
The two tax increases — Measure V to cover expenses related to the entrance gate and Measure W to fund — were still short of the majority vote needed for passage in the report made Nov. 11.
With 694 yes votes, Measure V was 38 votes short of achieving a majority. And with 646 yes votes, Measure W was 87 votes short.
In 2018, when just one director was on the ballot, there were 2,548 votes cast in the Bear Valley CSD. And in 2010, when a parcel tax failed, there were 2,688 votes cast.
It seems likely, then, that at least another 1,200 or more Bear Valley ballots may be among the 72,428 ballots that the Elections Office said remain to be counted at the time the latest results were released. So, it remains possible that the “yes” votes may prevail.
Other local measures
The latest results released Nov. 11 still show two sales tax increase proposals — Measure K in unincorporated Kern County and Measure S in the city of Tehachapi — passing, and by slightly higher margins than the report issued Nov. 9.
The same was true for the Board of Supervisors term limit proposal, Measure J, and for Measure X, a proposal from the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District to approve a new 30-year hospital lease with Adventist Health.
School boards
For school board, in the race for Trustee Area 2, Ben Dewell pulled ahead of the previous frontrunner, Cassandra Sweeney. They are 29 votes apart with Cora Gutierrez trailing with 24.24 percent of the vote.
In Trustee Area 4, Deborah Du-Sorenson retained her lead in the latest report with 49.73 percent of the vote. She is 34 votes ahead of Dana Lee Christensen. Erika Jole Gunn, who informally dropped out of the race, has 37 votes.
W. Wayne Cooper has retained his lead for Trustee Area 5 with 37.10 percent of the vote. All three other candidates also dropped out of the race but Lisa Lopez has 28.97 percent of the vote, followed by Peter Franco with 21.03 percent and Nathanael Benton Harbison with 12.90 percent.
In Trustee Area 6, Paul Kaminski slightly increased his lead with 48.86 percent of the vote. J. Jeff Schulstad trails him by 74 votes and Angie Cortes, another candidate who dropped out, garnered 88 votes.
For Kern Community College District Board, Trustee Area 2, Christina Scrivner maintained her lead over Jennifer Slayton, although the margin decreased slightly.
For Kern County Board of Education, Trustee Area 7, Lori Cisneros maintained her lead over Ernest Bell Jr., although that margin also decreased slightly.
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District
For two open seats on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, Delbert Jones and Robert W. Schultz remain the frontrunners.
In Division 3, Nathanael Benton Harbison’s percentage increased to 35.73 percent of the vote but Jones is still leading by a wide margin with 64.27 percent.
In Division 5, Schultz, the incumbent, is ahead of challengers Ben Dewell and Joe Peel and his margin increased to 51.97 percent of the votes.
Community Services Districts
The latest results showed a significant change in three director seats for Bear Valley where the top three will win. Incumbent Terry Eugene Quin has pulled ahead with 23.68 percent of the vote. Next is Martin Hernandez with 22.06 percent and Leana Mitchell with 19.12 percent. However, Geva Frevert and Jerry Pittenger are close behind with18.11 percent and 17.03 percent.
In Golden Hills, where the top two will win, Scott Wyatt has retained his lead but the margin has narrowed. He has 33.39 percent of the vote compared to 25.65 percent for John C. Buckley and Marilyn White. The two incumbents are only 28 votes apart. Connor Harris has 16.45 percent of the vote.
The latest results showed no change for Mountain Meadows (top three win the open seats) – 59 votes total; Sheridan Nicholas, 30.51%, Nathaniel Mitchell, 27.12%, Manuel W. Jaramillo, 23.73%, James Faber, 18.64%.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
