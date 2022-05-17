A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. The agenda includes two public hearings along with consideration of a reduction in the number of trustees from seven to five.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held beginning at 5 p.m. in the board room at district headquarters, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi.
According to an announcement sent to district staff and parents on Monday, May 16, two public hearings are planned for the meeting.
The letter to parents noted that the special board meeting will begin at 5 p.m., a public hearing to receive input about requesting a waiver by the State Board of Education of electoral requirements to reduce the size of the school board will begin at 6 p.m. and a second public hearing to receive input regarding the composition of proposed by-trustee election areas will begin at 7 p.m. (The first public hearing on that matter was held at 2 p.m. on May 10). However, the agenda posted just before 5 p.m. on May 16 did not specify times for the public hearings.
Information concerning reasons the board would change its method of election were explained at the May 10 public hearing. At least in recent months, there has been no public discussion by the board regarding a reduction in board seats and no justification is noted in the staff recommendation.
The agenda suggests the board may further accelerate the redistricting process with an aim to have the new districts in place in time for the November 2022 election.
November election
According to the Kern County Elections Office, the filing period for local elections (including the school board) to be held this year will open July 8 and run through Aug. 12 with the election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Current board members and their terms of office are as follows:
• Area 1, Seat A - Tyler Napier, term expires December 2024.
• Area 1, Seat B - Rick Scott, term expires December 2022.
• Area 2, Seat C - Joe Wallek, term expires December 2022.
• Area 2, Seat D - Jackie Wood, term expires December 2024.
• Area 3, Seat E - Nancy Weinstein, term expires December 2022.
• Area 3, Seat F - Tracy Kelly, term expires December 2024.
• Area 4, Seat G - Jeff Kermode, term expires December 2022.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
