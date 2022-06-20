A special meeting of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Resource Conservation District has been set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, at the district office, 321 W. C St., Tehachapi.
Items on the agenda include discussion and approval of a fire grant and the district's operating budget for the coming year. The board has canceled its regular July meeting due to lack of a quorum.
The agenda and more information about the district is available online at tehachapircd.org.
