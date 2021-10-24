The Stallion Springs Police Department and Special Olympics Southern California are kicking off the Kern County portion of the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run in Stallion Springs.
It will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 27850 Stallion Springs Drive.
The fundraiser for Special Olympics is a half-mile course that will run down Stallion Springs Drive with a police escort. You can run or line the streets to encourage the runners.
A $25 donation gets you a Torch Run participant shirt. It goes to help athletes with intellectual disabilities. Go to http://qrco.de/bcUG9f?trackSharing=1.
