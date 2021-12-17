The grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the new Ollie Mountain Sports Park previously set for Friday has been postponed to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 due to weather conditions. The park is located at 410 W. D St., Tehachapi.
Construction on the new all-steel skate park began on Dec. 2. The project was going well but was covered with snow on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Free giveaways from American Ramp Company and Woodward West will be offered, along with demonstrations from pro athletes.
The new sports park replaces a wooden facility taken down in 2020 for safety reasons.
The mostly grant-funded project includes $446,857 for construction with additional amounts for features such as benches, fencing, a drinking fountain, shade and an entrance sign.
Donations and sponsorships are still welcome. For more information call 661-822-3228 or go to tvrpd.org.
