The omicron variant of COVID-19 is not as deadly as earlier strains but the latest surge has stressed the local hospital, requiring some nurses to work double shifts due to staff shortages.
That was the word from Edward Martin, administrative director, operations, at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley in a Jan. 18 report to the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District.
In addition to dealing with more patients, a lot of staff have contracted the virus, Martin said. Still, he noted, employees at the hospital continue to do their jobs with a smile on their faces.
Recently, Martin said, there has been a big push to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
By Feb. 1, he added, staff at the hospital will be required to show proof of vaccination or provide a medical or religious exemption.
At the time of his report, 72 percent of inpatients at the hospital had COVID-19. Data provided by the hospital in weekly reports recently has shown that most — but not all — of these patients are unvaccinated.
Visitor restrictions
The hospital put new visitor restrictions in place on Jan. 19.
“Patient safety is our highest priority,” a notice about the restrictions stated. “With the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive cases, the state of California is requiring additional measures to keep patients safe.”
Essentially, with some exceptions, very little or no patient visitors are allowed. However, video visits through applications such as Zoom or FaceTime are highly recommended and staff can assist with set-up if needed.
No visitors are allowed with COVID-19 positive patients and with the exception of pediatric patients, visitation is not allowed in emergency rooms.
Some visitation is allowed for hospice, pediatrics, end-of-life patients and those with cognitive impairment. When visitation is allowed, proof that a COVID-19 vaccine series was completed at least 14 days before the visit or a negative result of a COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required and visitors must wear a face covering or mask.
Details are available online at https://bit.ly/33XQsQW.
Vaccinations and testing
AVTH has continued to provide vaccinations and testing in Tehachapi.
On Jan. 13, representatives of Kern County Public Health presented the hospital with an award for providing more than 11,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
In order to reduce traffic at the hospital, AVTH provides free testing on Saturdays and Tuesdays at the gymnasium, 125 S. Snyder Ave., Tehachapi. (Note: This location is served by OPTUMServe and setting up an account at lhi.care/covidtesting prior to getting tested can save time.) Saturday hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday hours have been extended to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Online registration for AVTH and other Tehachapi vaccine locations — along with the latest information about vaccination eligibility — is offered at https://myturn.ca.gov/
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
