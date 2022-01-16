The Board of Directors of Stallion Springs Community Services District will consider an increase in tiered water usage rates at its regular monthly meeting Jan. 18.
Other items on the agenda include discussion of a proposed agreement with the Farmworkers Institute of Education and Leadership Development (FIELD) for recycling services. In October 2020, the district signed an agreement with FIELD to collect mixed recyclables at no cost to the district. According to a staff report, an increase in costs for recycling, as well as staffing and fuel, has resulted in FIELD proposing a new agreement at a cost to the district of $3,000 per month. General Manager Vanessa Stevens is seeking direction from the board.
The board will also review the operational audit for fiscal year 2020-21.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the district office, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive, Tehachapi. A Zoom link is available for those who wish to attend virtually.
For more information visit www.stallionspringscsd.com.
— Claudia Elliott
