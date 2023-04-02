Stallion Springs entrance

Roads in Stallion Springs are now more than 50 years old and need attention. The district board recently voted to fund a study looking at ways to raise more funds for road repair.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

A parcel tax of $150 per year is not raising enough money to take care of roads in Stallion Springs, the general manager of the area’s community services told board members at their March 21 meeting.

“Stallion Springs Community Services District must have funding to cover operating and maintenance costs, cover existing debt service, and fund future capital needs in an aging infrastructure,” General Manager Vanessa Stevens wrote in a report to the board.

Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.

