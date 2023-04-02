A parcel tax of $150 per year is not raising enough money to take care of roads in Stallion Springs, the general manager of the area’s community services told board members at their March 21 meeting.
“Stallion Springs Community Services District must have funding to cover operating and maintenance costs, cover existing debt service, and fund future capital needs in an aging infrastructure,” General Manager Vanessa Stevens wrote in a report to the board.
The district was created when the subdivision about 14 miles southwest of the city of Tehachapi was developed in the early 1970s. Property owners are currently assessed $150 per parcel each year to fund road maintenance. According to the current budget, that rate will raise $322,000 this fiscal year. That revenue falls short of covering related expenses by more than $78,000, according to the current year budget.
Stevens provided the board with proposals for a Proposition 218 road study, and the board approved spending up to $40,000 for the study, she said.
Proposition 13, approved by California voters in 1978, made changes in local governments’ ability to raise property taxes, their primary source of funding. By 1996, when Proposition 218 was passed, a number of other revenue tools had been developed to finance local governments, including assessments, property-related fees and general purpose taxes (such as hotel, business license and utility user taxes), according to the state Legislative Analyst’s Office.
The intent of Proposition 218, according to the LAO, “is to ensure that all taxes and most charges on property owners are subject to voter approval. In addition, Proposition 218 seeks to curb some perceived abuses in the use of assessments and property-related fees, specifically the use of these revenue-raising tools to pay for general governmental services rather than property-related services.”
It remains to be seen whether the district intends to ask voters to increase the parcel tax or, alternatively, propose assessments based on special versus general benefit.
Either way, the district is going to have to jump through a lot of hoops if it wants to raise money to help fund road maintenance.
Proposals from several firms provided board members with background information, but what direction the district might take will not be determined until the study is complete.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
