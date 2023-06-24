Horsethief Park Stallion Springs

Horsethief Park, shown here, and Man O War Park in Stallion Springs will have upgrades using state funding that Bear Valley Community Services District has passed on to Stallion Springs Community Services District.

 Courtesy of Stallion Springs CSD

The Stallion Springs Community Services District Board of Directors happily accepted more than $180,000 in state grant parks funding from Bear Valley Community Services District at a meeting June 20.

The money originates with the state’s Per Capita Grant Program under the California Drought, Water Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018.

