The Stallion Springs Community Services District Board of Directors happily accepted more than $180,000 in state grant parks funding from Bear Valley Community Services District at a meeting June 20.
The money originates with the state’s Per Capita Grant Program under the California Drought, Water Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018.
Stallion Springs CSD General Manager Vanessa Stevens told the board that Bill Malinen, former general manager of Bear Valley CSD, contacted her a few months before his recent retirement and said that Bear Valley was unable to use the money.
The Bear Valley CSD Board of Directors approved the transfer of funds to Stallion Springs CSD at its meeting June 8.
“In discussions with the Per Capita Grant rep, she stated that we would have to utilize the funds to complete what we had already applied for, which is upgrades to both Horsethief and Man O War Park,” Stevens said. “We are so grateful for this gift from Bear Valley and excited to move forward with even more upgrades thanks to these unexpected funds!”
In addition to the new playgrounds at both parks and aeration of the lake at Horsethief Park, the district is now able to look into pickleball courts, basketball court resurfacing, bathroom upgrades and more, she said.
Budget approval
The board also adopted the district’s budget for the coming fiscal year, following a public hearing at its June 20 meeting.
The district anticipates $4 million in expenses, with most expenses related to the water department, at about 28% of the operating expense, followed by the police department at 26% and administration at 22%.
The budget includes a 6.5% cost of living increase for all employees and a 5% merit increase for employees who qualify for raises.
Revenue is expected to be about $3.7 million, and so the budget reflects a deficit of about $356,151. The deficit is primarily due to the anticipated water department deficit for next year — $270,509, Stevens said.
The district’s water revenue has continued to decrease due to conservation efforts by residents and drought conditions that created a drop in water sales, the general manager said in an earlier staff report. An expected decrease in new homebuilding related to real estate market conditions also means less revenue from water capacity fees, she said. The district uses those fees to offset loan payments covering water department capital expenses.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
