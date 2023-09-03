Myriad personnel rescued a person Saturday morning after receiving a report of a truck at the bottom of a ravine off Comanche Point Road between Arvin and Stallion Springs.
The person had been immobilized at the bottom of a 100-foot cliff since Tuesday, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
After KCFD Engine 48 and Patrol 48 arrived following the 10:58 a.m. call, firefighters called in four engines, six patrols and one Urban Search and Rescue to build a rope rescue system to lower a firefighter to the injured person. Then three more firefighters were sent down to secure the person in a stokes basket to be raised to safety, KCFD reported.
The person — whose name and gender weren't revealed — was taken by Hall Ambulance to a landing zone before a Mercy Air flight to a hospital.
The California Highway Patrol and Stallion Springs Police also assisted.
