Police Chief Gary Crowell was recognized at the April 18 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Stallion Springs Community Services District for making a difference in the lives of veterans.
CSD General Manager Vanessa Stevens said that local resident and veteran Russell Stover contacted the district on behalf of Tehachapi Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12114.
"Several years ago, Chief Crowell hosted an event in Stallion Springs regarding military PTSD and suicide," Stevens said in a report to the district's board. "The event consisted of several different speakers, counselors and other resources of support for local veterans. Also in attendance were veterans who shared their stories of the challenges they have faced over the years."
Commander Ed Keefe and other members of Tehachapi VFW Post 12114 — named in honor of Major Jason E. George who was killed in action on May 21, 2009 — attended the district board meeting to honor Crowell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.