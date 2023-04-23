Stallion springs award.jpg

Members of Tehachapi VFW Post 12114 attended the April 18 meeting of the Board of Directors of Stallion Springs Community Services District to present an award to Police Chief Gary Crowell. From left, behind Crowell, are Ed Keefe, Daryl Black, Alex Athans, Russell Slover, Danny Romero and Tracy Keefe.

 Courtesy of Stallion Springs CSD

Police Chief Gary Crowell was recognized at the April 18 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Stallion Springs Community Services District for making a difference in the lives of veterans.

CSD General Manager Vanessa Stevens said that local resident and veteran Russell Stover contacted the district on behalf of Tehachapi Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12114.

