Stallion Springs Police Department made 28 arrests and issued 16 citations during the month of December, according to a report by Police Chief Gary Crowell. The department had 154 calls for service. Names of the people arrested were not released.
Among reported incidents was the Dec. 22 arrest of two men, ages 20 and 22. They were booked on multiple felony charges following an incident in which the pair were observed riding all-terrain vehicles and officers attempted to stop them for vehicle code violations.
They sped away, engaging officers in a vehicle pursuit through the district, Crowell said. The Kern County Sheriff's Office provided air support at the department's request and one suspect was stopped by officers and arrested.
Due to safety concerns, officers terminated the pursuit but continued trailing with air support providing updates on the rider's location until its termination points approximately seven miles west on the dirt extension of Comanche Point Road. The vehicle became disabled due to the impact with a fixed metal gate that the rider rammed earlier in the pursuit.
Both suspects are convicted felons on active felony probation, the chief said. They were booked on multiple felony charges including felony evading, felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft of an automobile.
Other December incidents reported, without dates, were:
• A 17-year-old missing juvenile was found safe in the wilderness and returned to his family. KCSO provided air support for the search.
• A driver and passenger are arrested after officers found stolen property and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle during a traffic stop following a petty theft reported at a local business. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, possession of stolen property and having an active felony warrant. The female passenger was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia but was released with a citation.
• Officers conducted a probation search at a residence and found a large amount of concentrated marijuana known as "honey oil," heroin, methamphetamine and counterfeit currency inside. The 53-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of drug sales and other felony charges.
• A probation search led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man on suspicion of possession of dangerous weapons and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and a 39-year-old woman for several active felony warrants.
• An off-duty officer reported a reckless driver on Banducci Road. Officers located the vehicle in the 27800 block of Stallion Springs Drive. It was determined that the 32-year-old male driver showed objective symptoms of being impaired, according to the report. The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine and counterfeit drug pills).
— Claudia Elliott
