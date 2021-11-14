The monthly statistical report for October showed 10 arrests made by the Stallion Springs Police Department, according to Chief of Police Gary Crowell.
The department’s activity for the month included 104 calls for service and 12 citations as well as 14 instances of assisting other agencies — eight assisting Bear Valley Springs Police Department and three each assisting Kern County Sheriff’s and Fire departments.
— Claudia Elliott
