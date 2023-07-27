Clearing the way for new energy development, housing and public works projects in the desert, the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act was approved by California legislators as a trailer bill with the 2023-24 budget.
On Thursday, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it is working with the California Resources Agency to create a conservation plan for the iconic tree.
According to CDFW, the plan will further enable the state’s clean energy transition away from fossil fuels and support California’s actions to build more new housing.
Known officially as Yucca brevifolia, the western Joshua tree isn’t actually a tree; it’s a succulent. The tall, spiky plant is associated with the Mojave Desert and grows in the deserts of East Kern and the Tejon Pass south of Bakersfield. The trees also grow in the popular Joshua Tree National Park, east of Palm Springs. They can live an average of 150 years and grow up to 40 feet high.
The eastern Joshua tree occupies a range farther east in San Bernardino County, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.
In 2019, the California Fish and Game Commission received a petition from the Center for Biological Diversity asking that the western Joshua tree be listed as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act.
The environmental organization noted that the plant is threatened by habitat loss and degradation.
“Outside of Joshua Tree National Park, off-road vehicle use, cattle grazing, power lines and pipelines, housing projects, and large-scale energy projects are destroying habitat,” the organization noted in a news release on June 27.
“Approximately half of the western Joshua tree’s range in California is on private land, and only a tiny fraction of that habitat is protected from development. Projections show that virtually all those trees will be lost without increased legal protection.”
The state fish and game commission is responsible for acting on petitions to list species under California’s Endangered Species Act.
After the fish and wildlife commission received the petition, CDFW evaluated it and determined that sufficient scientific evidence was available to indicate that protection under the CESA might be warranted. In September 2020 temporary protection was given to the species for the duration of the consideration process.
Legal challenges followed from a group representing the California Construction and Industrial Materials Association, California Business Properties Association, California Cattlemen’s Association, California Farm Bureau Federation, California Manufacturers and Technology Association, High Desert Association of Realtors and the city of Hesperia.
A Fresno County Superior Court judge upheld continued protection of the western Joshua tree as the fish and game commission continued deliberation. At a meeting in June 2022, the commission deadlocked 2-2. By last October there were discussions about a bill to provide protection and address development concerns, and the commission delayed action, as it did again in February.
In March, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that it had determined that neither the eastern or western Joshua trees need protection under the federal Endangered Species Act.
However, protection under the CESA will continue until the state commission acts to end it. The commission will next meet on Aug. 22-23 in Fortuna. An agenda for that meeting is not yet available.
The new law
“We are optimistic the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act will have positive and lasting effects on the future of the species in the face of climate change,” CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham said in Thursday’s news release. “Our team is excited for this opportunity to lead the way in landscape-scale species conservation while streamlining the permitting process for responsible development and much-needed clean energy.”
CDFW noted that California has some of the most ambitious climate goals in the world, including a 100 percent clean electric grid by 2045 and achieving economy-wide carbon neutrality.
Meeting these targets means accelerating the development of clean energy projects, such as solar photovoltaic and energy storage systems across the state, the agency noted. The Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act simultaneously recognizes that building the clean energy system of the future can be accomplished in tandem with the effective protection of biodiversity and iconic species, such as the western Joshua tree.
The act authorizes CDFW to issue permits for the removal of dead western Joshua trees and the trimming of live western Joshua trees under certain circumstances. The Act also authorizes the agency to issue permits for incidental take of western Joshua trees in connection with clean energy, housing and other projects if a permittee sufficiently mitigates its impacts.
Permittees may pay specified fees in lieu of conducting mitigation activities. Funding from the in-lieu mitigation fees will be directed to the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Fund for the sole purposes of acquiring, conserving and managing western Joshua tree conservation lands and completing related conservation activities.
The act also authorizes CDFW to enter into agreements with local jurisdictions to provide them with the authority to permit the taking of limited numbers of western Joshua trees associated with developing certain single-family residences, multifamily residences, accessory structures and public works projects.
The plan
The act requires CDFW to develop and implement a western Joshua tree conservation plan in collaboration with governmental agencies, California Native American tribes and the public. The new law also calls for government-to-government consultation with tribes, co-management and relocation of western Joshua trees to tribal lands upon request.
No later than Dec. 31, 2024, the complete draft plan must be delivered to the Fish and Game Commission for its review and approval.
“The public will have the opportunity to contribute to the plan’s development through public comment and outreach meetings throughout California over the coming 18 months,” said CDFW Environmental Program Manager Isabel Baer. “We look forward to hearing from the public to help make this plan work for everyone.”
The website, at bit.ly/3Y84Ca5, provides information about the planning effort and allows individuals to subscribe to updates.
