The state Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider authorizing publication of a notice of intent to amend the state’s elk hunting regulations at its meeting in San Diego on Dec. 14-15.
And if the commission eventually adopts a proposal from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, a new Tehachapi zone for hunting Rocky Mountain elk will be established.
Exactly where and how the elk could be hunted — or how many could be taken each year — has not been determined.
But at a meeting of the commission’s Wildlife Resources Committee in September, Tom Batter — the elk and pronghorn coordinator for the state’s Game Conservation Program, Wildlife Branch — outlined concerns that led to the recommendation for the new Tehachapi zone and changes in other elk hunting zones.
Human-elk conflicts have risen above acceptable levels, Batter said, including vehicle collisions, infrastructure damage and agricultural damage. He said the department wants to alleviate those conflicts for the benefit of both humans and the elk.
Tehachapi’s elk
According to the state’s 2018 Elk Conservation and Management Plan, elk are depicted in thousand-year-old rock art and prior to non-indigenous settlement — and more than a half million elk once roamed most parts of central and northern California.
In an introduction to the plan, CDFW Director Charlton Bonham notes that by 1870 there were only three tule elk — the smallest of four subspecies — in the state.
Bonham cites a long list of efforts — many by conservation organizations and hunters — to rebuild the state’s elk population, which now boasts three of the four subspecies found in North America.
“Elk population growth since 1970 has been significant and California now supports approximately 5,700 Roosevelt elk, 1,500 Rocky Mountain elk and 5,700 Tule elk,” Bonham wrote nearly five years ago.
Most elk habitat is in the northern part of the state with Roosevelt elk in the northwest, most Rocky Mountain elk in the northeast, and Tule elk in several areas of north and central California, including the Tule Elk State Natural Reserve near Buttonwillow in western Kern County.
The state has established 22 elk management units and the one closest to Tehachapi is the Tejon EMU, home to Rocky Mountain elk that are believed to originate from the release of 300 elk imported from Yellowstone National Park by Rex Ellsworth around 1967. Ellsworth owned a ranch that was later sold and developed as Stallion Springs.
According to a CDFW publication in 2011, only 277 of 300 elk survived the trip from Yellowstone and many elk later died within the enclosure on the ranch from disease and stress induced by confinement and dietary changes.
“Later that year elk began escaping because of the lack of fence maintenance,” the CDFW said. “It is not known exactly how many animals escaped to the wild.”
However, in 2011, the state agency’s elk and pronghorn coordinator at the time, Joe Hobbs, estimated that about 200 of the animals lived in the area in and around the Tejon Ranch.
Now there may be more than five times that number of elk — and in recent years they have enlarged their range. The animals live in herds of varying sizes and move about.
Until about 2014, their range largely included areas of the 270,000 Tejon Ranch and nearby areas in and around the Cummings Valley including Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs.
But in recent years the elk have been frequent visitors to Brite Valley and even areas of Sequoia National Forest around the Kern River Valley.
Among concerns of the CDFW — if the Rocky Mountain elk found in the Tehachapi area continue to expand their range north to northeast toward the Owens Valley herd of Tule elk, hybridization could result.
Elk hunting
With the exception of a small amount of elk hunting on the Tejon Ranch, current hunting of Rocky Mountain elk in California is only allowed in part of Siskiyou County, near the California-Oregon border. Some elk hunting is also allowed along the northern California coast in the range of the Roosevelt elk. Hunting of Tule elk is allowed in the Cache Creek and Bear Valley areas southeast of Clear Lake in northern California — as well as Fort Hunter Liggett and La Panza in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties.
The proposed expansions of elk hunting include modifications to the Cache Creek and Bear Valley hunting areas in northern California. Also, the Tule elk hunting areas in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties would be modified and expanded to include Gabilan and Central Coast elk hunt zones. And a new Tehachapi zone would encompass a large expanse of Kern County’s foothill and mountain areas, from the Los Angeles to Tulare county lines.
According to an article published in the Summer/Fall 2022 newsletter by the Tejon Ranch Conservancy, the Rocky Mountain elk hunting currently allowed on Tejon Ranch is through the state’s Private Lands Management Program.
In that article, Conservation Science Director Emeritus Michael White said that the right to offer hunting opportunities is provided in exchange for commitments by the private landlower to enhance habitats for game and other species.
Information about the specifics of elk hunting on Tejon Ranch was not immediately available.
September meeting
Batter outlined his proposal at the September meeting of the Commission’s Wildlife Resources Committee meeting in Arcadia. He said the state has 24 elk hunting zones and proposed changes would affect three CDFW regions and six current elk zones.
The intended outcome of the proposal, he said, is to provide increased public hunt opportunity, alleviate human-elk conflict, establish boundaries that reflect population dynamics and achieve the bull:cow objectives set in the 2018 plan.
Among members of the public commenting at that meeting were Brandon Nelson of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation — who favored the proposal — and representatives of two Tehachapi area farming concerns.
Matt Vickery of Grimmway Farms told members of the committee that elk have entered its fields in the Cummings and Brite Valleys in recent years, resulting in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost property — in part because the intrusion of the animals into areas where organic vegetables are grown means the loss of the crop because of food safety regulations.
Robert Schultz, whose family has farming and ranching operations in the same area, said elk were not a problem for about 50 years after they were introduced. Without management, though, he said he believes the herd has grown beyond what can be managed by the natural ecosystem.
Vickery said Grimmway has worked with DFW staff and implemented non-lethal exclusion and deterrence tactics, including building more than two miles of eight-foot tall elk fence in strategic areas. He also noted that the company has submitted wildlife incident reports over the last few years, including requests for depredation permits – which he said have not been granted.
