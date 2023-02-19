Meeting Feb. 8 in Sacramento, the California Fish and Game Commission heard public comments on a proposed change in the state Fish and Game Code that would create a Tehachapi Rocky Mountain Elk Hunt Zone. Among other changes, the change would allow a general methods hunt with tag allowances set at 5 bull and antlerless animals in the Tejon Rocky Mountain Elk Management Unit.
Noting an awareness that the number of elk and human conflicts in the Tehachapi area has grown, in December the state commission ordered publication of the regulation. The state agency is also concerned that the growing Tehachapi herd, introduced from Yellowstone National Park around 1967, will continue to expand its range and hybridize with the native Tule elk, a species not found elsewhere. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife also hopes to better balance the elk-cow ratio.
