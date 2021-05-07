The Franchise Tax Board announced last week that 2.5 million Golden State Stimulus payments worth $1.6 billion have been issued to eligible taxpayers.
“We passed the recovery package to get money into the pockets of Californians who were hit hardest by this pandemic, and that’s exactly what the Golden State Stimulus is doing — already getting $1.6 billion to 2.5 million Californians,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news release.
State Controller and FTB Chair Betty T. Yee said the Golden State Stimulus will provide a measure of relief to California taxpayers deeply affected by the pandemic.
"This stimulus, combined with the California Earned Income Tax Credit, will provide hundreds or even thousands of dollars to many individuals and families in need," Yee wrote.
To receive this assistance, you must file your 2020 state income tax return.
Who receives payments
Three groups of Californians are eligible for the one-time GSS payments:
• $600 goes to people who file with a Social Security number and claim and receive the California Earned Income Tax Credit.
• $1,200 goes to people who file with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number and claim and receive CalEITC.
• $600 goes to taxpayers who file with an ITIN and do not qualify for CalEITC but had $75,000 or less in 2020 income.
How to qualify
To qualify for GSS, 2020 state income tax filers must:
• Have lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year.
• Be a California resident on the date the GSS payment is issued.
• Not be eligible to be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.
How long to receive payment
• Stimulus payments were sent to Californians who filed their 2020 tax returns this year from Jan. 1 through April 23. For returns filed on or after April 23, FTB will issue payments after eligible 2020 tax returns are processed. Eligible filers should allow up to 45 days for payment if they use direct deposit. Paper checks may take up to 60 days.
Help with the Golden State Stimulus
For a complete list of requirements and other GSS information, visit ftb.ca.gov/GoldenStateStimulus. For information on CalEITC, visit ftb.ca.gov/caleitc.
A separate program called the Golden State Grant is also available, which is administered by the California Department of Social Services. The one-time GSG payments of $600 will be provided to all eligible CalWORKs Assistance Units and recipients of benefits under both the Supplemental Security Income (SSI)/State Supplementary Program and the Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants to provide COVID-19 pandemic relief. For more information on these GSG payments, visit cdss.ca.gov/inforesources/cdss-programs/golden-state-grant-program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.