Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, right, addresses Kern County Superior Court Presiding Judge J. Eric Bradshaw in June, asking that the court keep its operations in Mojave. On Friday the state Judicial Council moved forward a plan to build a new $78.7 million courthouse in the Tehachapi or Mojave area.

With no specific comment about Kern County Superior’s Court recommendation for funding of a new $78.7 million East Kern County courthouse, the state Judicial Council voted unanimously on Friday to approve a package of budget change proposals.

The Kern County Superior Court project is one of 21 projects approved by the Judicial Council with a proposed expense of $7.705 billion.

