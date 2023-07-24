With no specific comment about Kern County Superior’s Court recommendation for funding of a new $78.7 million East Kern County courthouse, the state Judicial Council voted unanimously on Friday to approve a package of budget change proposals.
The Kern County Superior Court project is one of 21 projects approved by the Judicial Council with a proposed expense of $7.705 billion.
California’s Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero thanked the Judicial Council’s Facilities Advisory Committee for its work on the package. Justice Brad Hill, who presented information about the proposals to the Judicial Council, said all of the projects are critical.
The approved Capital Outlay Budget Change Proposal for the New East County Courthouse calls for replacing and consolidating three facilities in Mojave with a new three-courtroom courthouse of about 45,000 square feet to be built on about a 3.6-acre site in the Tehachapi or Mojave areas.
If included in the state budget for 2024-25, more than $4.9 would be allocated for planning and land acquisition. According to the BCP, the acquisition is scheduled to begin in July 2024 and be completed in 2026.
The next stages, if funded, are projected as performance criteria, $1.8 million, July 2026 through June 2027; and design-build, $56.2 million, July 2027 through July 2031.
According to the plan, existing courtrooms in Ridgecrest will remain open with the potential of a future request for funding to build a new courthouse there.
Site selection
According to information provided by Kern County Superior Court in the budget change proposal, a Project Advisory Group will be established to develop site selection criteria, including addressing proximity to public transportation, availability of existing infrastructure, and proximity and relationship to other land uses and current development patterns.
The Project Advisory Group will consist of representatives from the local court, the county (including personnel from county administration, district attorney, public defender, sheriff, probation department, etc.), the city (including personnel from city management, planning, and redevelopment agency), the local community, and local bar association.
Many local officials, including District 2 Supervisor Zack Scrivner, spoke in favor of keeping the court in Mojave — rather than Tehachapi — during public meetings held by Superior Court Presiding Judge J. Eric Bradshaw in early June.
In January 2022 — before it was widely known that Kern County Superior Court had requested consolidation of Ridgecrest and Mojave courts to a Tehachapi or Mojave location — Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett said the courthouse should remain in Mojave.
"We support any move to assist the flow of justice in our county,” Garrett said in January 2022. “However, we prefer leaving the services as they are currently situated due to the impact that courts can have on a small city such as Tehachapi."
But in a letter to Bradshaw in June, Garrett noted that the city “would be a willing partner in selecting the appropriate site and development for a courthouse.”
“While we realize the convenience of Tehachapi from a logistical standpoint for the courts, those of us in public service understand that sacrificing convenience to meet the needs of residents and taxpayers is part of our duty,” he wrote in a letter to the judge.
But he noted that the city believes that leaving the courts as currently situated is the best way to serve county residents.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
