It wasn’t officially the “state of the city,” but Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett spoke at the Jan. 17 luncheon meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, sharing insights about city operations and its role in the larger community. He was introduced by Chamber President Jeanette Pauer. Joining him were three staff members — Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe, Development Services Director Jay Schlosser and Community Engagement Manager Key Budge.

Garrett thanked voters for passing Measure S last November. The one-cent sales tax increase will go into effect April 1, providing city coffers with funds it doesn’t have to share with the state of California. The sales tax increase will yield about $1 million for the city in the current fiscal year and about $4 million per year in future years.