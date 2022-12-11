California’s state prison population has dropped by about 22 percent in the last four years and on Dec. 6 the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced plans to close two more prisons — including the California City Correctional Facility. The department also plans to deactivate parts of six other prisons, including Facility D at the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi.

Facility D, also known as CCI’s medium facility, is the second-oldest part of the prison. It opened in 1967. According to Warden Brian Cates, the facility at CCI is slated to close by the end of June 2023. The number of staff positions that will be lost has not yet been made public.