These Rocky Mountain elk in Bear Valley Springs are descendants of animals imported from Yellowstone National Park to a ranch in the Cummings Valley around 1967. The state has published a proposed change to the Fish and Game Code to allow hunting Tehachapi’s Rocky Mountain elk.

 File photo by Nick Smirnoff

A proposed change in the state Fish and Game Code that would create a Tehachapi Rocky Mountain Elk Hunt Zone was published last month by the Fish and Game Commission. Among other changes, the change would allow a general methods hunt with tag allowances set at 5 bull and antlerless animals in the Tejon Rocky Mountain Elk Management Unit.

A hearing on the change has been set for Feb. 8 and perhaps also on Feb. 9 in Sacramento. A webinar teleconference will allow remote participation.

