A proposed change in the state Fish and Game Code that would create a Tehachapi Rocky Mountain Elk Hunt Zone was published last month by the Fish and Game Commission. Among other changes, the change would allow a general methods hunt with tag allowances set at 5 bull and antlerless animals in the Tejon Rocky Mountain Elk Management Unit.
A hearing on the change has been set for Feb. 8 and perhaps also on Feb. 9 in Sacramento. A webinar teleconference will allow remote participation.
Noting an awareness that the number of elk and human conflicts in the Tehachapi area has grown, in December the state commission ordered publication of the regulation. The state agency is also concerned that the growing Tehachapi herd, introduced from Yellowstone National Park around 1967, will continue to expand its range and hybridize with the native Tule elk, a species not found elsewhere.
The proposed regulation and information about how to participate in the hearing is online at bit.ly/40twS7W.
The public is invited to attend.
