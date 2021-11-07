The Greater Tehachapi area would be moved to the same Assembly district as much of the Antelope Valley instead of remaining with the rest of Kern County in the latest plan put forth by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission.
The commission is charged with coming up with plans to redraw California’s congressional districts and state assembly and senate districts with Census 2020 data. Due to population loss, California is losing one congressional district.
The process is being handled with a series of meetings and online forums with possible maps produced as “visualizations” of how lines might be drawn.
Although the commission received Census data later than planned and sought an extension of the deadline to complete the redistricting, the California Supreme Court ruled that the final district maps must be to the Secretary of State by Dec. 27.
More information about the process and opportunities to become involved are available on the commission's website, https://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/.
According to the latest "visualizations" released Nov. 7, the Greater Tehachapi area would no longer be part of Assembly District 34, currently represented by Republican Vince Fong of Bakersfield. The northern part of eastern Kern County, including the city of Ridgecrest, would remain in District 34. However, Tehachapi would become part of Assembly District 36, which already includes California City, Mojave and Rosamond, as well as the Antelope Valley cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. District 36 is currently represented by Republican Tom Lackey of Palmdale.
The "visualizations" also show potential changes for the 16th Senate District, currently represented by Republican Shannon Grove. As of Nov. 7, the commission had not yet released information concerning congressional districts.
In an email to members on Nov. 4, the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council drew attention to the potential changes, but did not make a recommendation.
