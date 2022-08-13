Hotter and drier weather conditions spurred by climate change could reduce California’s water supply by up to 10 percent by the year 2040, California Gov. Gavin Newsom noted on Aug. 11 as he announced the state’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change.

According to Tom Neisler, general manager of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, the governor’s plan is ambitious but is short on details.