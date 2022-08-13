Hotter and drier weather conditions spurred by climate change could reduce California’s water supply by up to 10 percent by the year 2040, California Gov. Gavin Newsom noted on Aug. 11 as he announced the state’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change.
According to Tom Neisler, general manager of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, the governor’s plan is ambitious but is short on details.
TCCWD is responsible for managing the water supply for the entire greater Tehachapi area, encompassing 266,000 acres or 415 square miles, Neisler noted in a news release issued Aug. 12. The district serves as the court-appointed watermaster for the three adjudicated groundwater basins within the district — Tehachapi, Brite and Cummings basins.
“The governor acknowledged that the long-term water supply will shrink by 10 percent,” Neisler noted. “This acknowledgment is encouraging (as) we have based our long-term planning on this premise for some time.”
He said the reduction impacts surface water supply for the district, meaning the water that the district imports from the State Water Project.
“The plan includes targets for recycled water and groundwater banking,” Neisler added. “TCCWD has successfully managed these supply sources for decades.”
The district partners with the California Correctional Institution to recycle their treated effluent supply, he said.
“We are partnering with the city of Tehachapi to beneficially recycle their high-quality treated effluent for indirect potable recharge,” Neisler added.
These projects increase the available water supply and benefit all residents, he said, adding that the district has substantial groundwater recharge spreading basins within Tehachapi and Cummings basins.
“While the governor’s plan is a large step forward, it contains limited details, distant deadlines and no current water conservation mandate. It does little to solve our immediate water supply and conservation crisis,” Neisler noted.
The governor implemented a voluntary 15 percent conservation goal in July 2021, he added.
“Since that time, statewide water use has been reduced 2.7 percent, far short of the target. This shortfall highlights the need for all of us to continue and expand our conservation efforts.”
Neisler encouraged all water users to visit the websites of their local water purveyor, the TCCWD website, or saveourwater.com for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.